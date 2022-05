A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the were called at 5.40pm yesterday, Monday.

She said: We were called to the Park Dale area of Castleford to reports of a person who had been burnt.

"One crew from Castleford attended and found a male with minor injuries received while tending a fire.

Firefighters were called to Park Dale yesterday afternoon.