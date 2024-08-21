Man, 26, arrested after Leah Senior died falling from moving van in Wakefield released by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man arrested after the death of Leah Senior in Wakefield earlier this year, has been released ‘with no further action’, police have confirmed.

Leah Senior, 27, from Huddersfield, died following a fall from a white van in Denby Dale Road, Wakefield in January this year.

The Ford Transit was traveling at a speed of 40mph when Leah fell out of the vehicle.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving offenses and was later bailed pending further investigation.

West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the man, who is now 26, will face no charges.

A police spokesperson said, "Following further enquiries, a 26-year-old man who was released on bail in connection with the incident has now been released without further action.

"A file is being prepared for the coroner."