Police investigating an incident in Pontefract which resulted in the death of a man have charged a man with manslaughter.

Dylan Maxwell, aged 27, of Wood View Avenue, Castleford, is to appear before Leeds Magistrates on July 22.

The charge relates to the death of Luke Thompson, 25, who passed away in hospital after he was seriously injured in an incident in Front Street in the early hours of November 19, 2023.