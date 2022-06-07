Man, 54, in critical condition after serious crash in Rothwell

The crash occurred at around 3.19am when a Citroen C4 travelling down Styebank Lane failed to stop at the junction to Park Lane and collided with a stone wall.

The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information who may have seen the vehicle travelling in the area prior to the collision taking place.

Initial enquiries suggest the vehicle may have turned onto Styebank Lane from Leeds Road.

Road closures are currently in place whilst investigative work is carried out.