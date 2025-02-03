Man, 62, in critical condition after car crashes into bushes in Pontefract

A man is in critical condition after his car crashed into bushes in Pontefract on Friday morning.

The 62-year-old man was taken to hospital after his black Vauxhall Crossland X, travelling along Sprockhoevel Way towards Hemsworth, left the road and went into bushes at around at 11.15am on Friday.

The 62-year-old driver was taken to hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

The Roads Policing Unit would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicle prior to it.

Anyone with information or footage which may assist is also asked to get in touch by calling 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 0550 of 31 January.