Man, 74, dies after fire breaks out at flat in Rothwell

A man has died after a fire broke out at his flat in Rothwell.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm yesterday (Monday).

Police were called to the scene at Wood Drive by the fire service where a 74-year-old was pronounced dead.

He was living in the flat alone and police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Neighbours called emergency services after hearing a loud bang and seeing smoke coming out of the flat.

The air ambulance was also called and landed in a nearby field.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 12:31pm yesterday (17/5) police were contacted by the fire service who were attending a fire at a flat in Wood Drive, Rothwell.

"A 74-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the address, was pronounced dead at the scene.