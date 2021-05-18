Man, 74, dies after fire breaks out at flat in Rothwell
A man has died after a fire broke out at his flat in Rothwell.
The incident happened at around 12.30pm yesterday (Monday).
Police were called to the scene at Wood Drive by the fire service where a 74-year-old was pronounced dead.
He was living in the flat alone and police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.
Neighbours called emergency services after hearing a loud bang and seeing smoke coming out of the flat.
The air ambulance was also called and landed in a nearby field.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 12:31pm yesterday (17/5) police were contacted by the fire service who were attending a fire at a flat in Wood Drive, Rothwell.
"A 74-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the address, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed."