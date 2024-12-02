Man and dog dead after car drives into Knottingley canal
Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the tragedy on Saturday.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by fire and rescue service colleagues at 4.46pm on Saturday to reports that a car containing a man and a dog had gone into a canal lock close to Marsh Lane, Knottingley.
“Ambulance and fire service colleagues drained the lock in order to attempt a rescue from the vehicle.
"The man was taken to hospital but where it was later confirmed he had died.
"The dog was confirmed to have died at the scene.”
Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner’s office.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.