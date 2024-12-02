Man and dog dead after car drives into Knottingley canal

Police were called to Marsh Lane on Saturday afternoon.

A man and dog have died after a car plunged into a Knottingley canal.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the tragedy on Saturday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by fire and rescue service colleagues at 4.46pm on Saturday to reports that a car containing a man and a dog had gone into a canal lock close to Marsh Lane, Knottingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ambulance and fire service colleagues drained the lock in order to attempt a rescue from the vehicle.

"The man was taken to hospital but where it was later confirmed he had died.

"The dog was confirmed to have died at the scene.”

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner’s office.