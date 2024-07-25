Man bailed after being arrested over horror crash on A61 near Wakefield
Emergency services received reports of the collision, which happened near the village of Staincross, Barnsley, at 3.54pm on Sunday.
Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, were travelling in a Ford Focus.
Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48, were travelling on a BMW S1000 XR Sport SE motorbike.
They all died at the scene.
A man was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police said this morning he has since been bailed pending futher enquiries.
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team have issued an appeal for anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.
They also want anyone who may possibly have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the car and the manner it was being driven to contact them.