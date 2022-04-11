Man dies after car overturns on A1 near Castleford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A1M Northbound earlier today.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 11th April 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated Monday, 11th April 2022, 3:48 pm
The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing for anyone who saw the movements of the vehicle, a white Peugeot 3008, at around the time stated.

At 7.19am, police were called to a report of a vehicle which appeared to have suffered major collision damage on the hard shoulder of the A1M Northbound carriageway, close to Junction 41.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, which was found to have overturned, was a 55-year-old man.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who can assist with either information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 218 of 11 April.

