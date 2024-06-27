Man dies after falling from a height in Pinderfields Hospital

By Kara McKune
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:59 BST
Police were called to the hospital yesterday afternoon.Police were called to the hospital yesterday afternoon.
Police were called to the hospital yesterday afternoon.
A man has died after falling from a height in Pinderfields Hospital.

Police were called to the hospital, in Wakefield, following the incident yesterday (June 26) at around 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, shortly before 5:30pm yesterday (26/6) following reports of concern for the safety of a man who had fallen from a height.

"Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the man had died.”

Enquiries are currently ongoing into the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

Related topics:PoliceWakefieldWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.