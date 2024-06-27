Man dies after falling from a height in Pinderfields Hospital
A man has died after falling from a height in Pinderfields Hospital.
Police were called to the hospital, in Wakefield, following the incident yesterday (June 26) at around 5.30pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, shortly before 5:30pm yesterday (26/6) following reports of concern for the safety of a man who had fallen from a height.
"Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the man had died.”
Enquiries are currently ongoing into the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.
