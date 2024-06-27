Police were called to the hospital yesterday afternoon.

A man has died after falling from a height in Pinderfields Hospital.

Police were called to the hospital, in Wakefield, following the incident yesterday (June 26) at around 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, shortly before 5:30pm yesterday (26/6) following reports of concern for the safety of a man who had fallen from a height.

"Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the man had died.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...