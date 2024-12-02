Man dies after falling into river in Knottingley

Police were called to West Ings Lane on Saturday morning.

A man has sadly died in hospital, after he fell into a Knottingley river.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the accident, on West Ings Lane, on Saturday, November 30.

The man was rescued from the river by the fire service but was sadly pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by ambulance colleagues to reports that a man had fallen into the river close to West Ings Lane, Knottingley.

“The man was rescued from the river by fire service colleagues and was airlifted to hospital where he was later confirmed to have died.

“The report was received at 11:50am on Saturday (30/11).”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s office.