Man dies after falling into river in Knottingley

By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:00 BST
Police were called to West Ings Lane on Saturday morning.Police were called to West Ings Lane on Saturday morning.
Police were called to West Ings Lane on Saturday morning.
A man has sadly died in hospital, after he fell into a Knottingley river.

Police were called to the accident, on West Ings Lane, on Saturday, November 30.

The man was rescued from the river by the fire service but was sadly pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by ambulance colleagues to reports that a man had fallen into the river close to West Ings Lane, Knottingley.

“The man was rescued from the river by fire service colleagues and was airlifted to hospital where he was later confirmed to have died.

“The report was received at 11:50am on Saturday (30/11).”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s office.

Related topics:PoliceWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice