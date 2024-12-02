Man dies after falling into river in Knottingley
Police were called to the accident, on West Ings Lane, on Saturday, November 30.
The man was rescued from the river by the fire service but was sadly pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by ambulance colleagues to reports that a man had fallen into the river close to West Ings Lane, Knottingley.
“The man was rescued from the river by fire service colleagues and was airlifted to hospital where he was later confirmed to have died.
“The report was received at 11:50am on Saturday (30/11).”
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s office.
