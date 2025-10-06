Man dies in Mercedes police chase on M62 at Lofthouse

A man has died after a car smashed into a motorway barrier during a police chase.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M62 eastbound was closed between junctions 28 and 29 following the crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said at around 12.52am a black Mercedes C220 failed to stop for police on the M62 eastbound and a pursuit was authorised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short time later, the vehicle collided with barriers when attempting to take the exit slip road at junction 29.

The accident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, they are urged to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting log 52 of 4 October.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Officer for Police Conduct who have declared this as an independent investigation.