Man in a critical condition after crash in Pontefract

By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 17:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A cyclist was critically injured in a crash in Pontefract.

The accident happened at around 1.10pm on Wednesday, August 7 on Whinney Lane, and involved a bike and a grey Vauxhall Zafira.

The cyclist – a man in his 70s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in what police have described as “a critical condition”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time the cyclist was wearing a bright blue long sleeved top.

Man in a critical condition after crash in Pontefractplaceholder image
Man in a critical condition after crash in Pontefract

The driver stopped at the scene and helped police with their enquiries.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing by the Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage from the area is asked to contact PC Cullen at the RPU via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240428574

Related topics:Pontefract
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice