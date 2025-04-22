Man in his 20s suffers life-threatening injuries in Pontefract crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, which happened on Monkhill Lane shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday, April 19, between a car and an orange KTM motorbike.
It was reported that the driver of the car was preparing to reverse into a driveway when the collision happened.
The person believed to have been driving the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Another man believed to have been a passenger on the motorcycle was also taken to hospital for treatment.
The woman driving the car was not injured.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicles in the time leading up to it to please contact them.
They also want to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.
You can contact West Yorkshire Police online here or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250219988.