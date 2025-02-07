Man in his 70s dies after being hit by VW van in Wakefield as police make arrest
The collision happened on Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, near to the junction of Broom Hall Avenue, at about 8:20pm last night (Thursday) and involved a white Volkswagen Caddy van and the male pedestrian in his 70s.
The man was later confirmed to have died at the scene.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.
Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online here quoting reference 13250071913.