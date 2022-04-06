Man rushed to hospital after falling from bridge over M1 at Wakefield

Police said the man has been taken to hospital as police, ambulance service and air ambulance arrived at the scene.

The M1 was closed in both directions earlier this afternoon.

The motorway remained closed in both directions with queues on both sides.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 2.47pm, police were called to reports of a concern for safety involving a male on the M1 southbound carriageway, Wakefield.

"He is believed to have suffered serious injuries after falling from height.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing and road closures remain in place at this time."

The incident is between junction 41 A650 (Carrgate) and junction 40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield), with that part of the M1 closed.

Congestion has been reported to junction 42 (Lofthouse) on the southbound side, and to junction 39 (Wakefield) on the northbound side.