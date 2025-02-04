Man rushed to hospital following house fire on quiet Wakefield street
A man has been rushed to hospital after a fire began at a house in Wakefield.
Fire crews were called to Queen Elizabeth Street yesterday (Monday) night, at around 9pm, after neighbours heard a smoke alarm going off.
Firefighters rescued one man from the property, who was immediately transported to hospital.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire Service said: “Fire crews rescued one adult male casualty from the property.
"Casualty was transported to hospital by Ambulance Service.
"Crews used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire in the kitchen area.”