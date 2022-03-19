Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Ferrybridge crash

The crash happened on Stranglands Lane last night.

The collision happened shortly after 6:30pm and involved one vehicle, a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian which was travelling on Stranglands Lane towards Ferrybridge.

The male driver of the vehicle was later found injured in the car and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.