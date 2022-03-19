Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Ferrybridge crash
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision near Ferrybridge last night (Friday).
By Leanne Clarke
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 12:31 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 12:32 pm
The collision happened shortly after 6:30pm and involved one vehicle, a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian which was travelling on Stranglands Lane towards Ferrybridge.
The male driver of the vehicle was later found injured in the car and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1479 of 18/3.