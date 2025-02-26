Mane attraction: West Yorkshire Fire Service save horse from 'deep manure heap' in Ackworth

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had to put in some serious horse power over the weekend to help a stallion who got stuck in the mud.

On Saturday (February 22) afternoon, crews were called to Ackworth to assist with Spider, a 24-year-old Gelding, who was trapped in a deep manure heap.

A specialist Technical Rescue Team from Spen Valley Community Fire Station, supported by the Timber Sled unit, used specific equipment to secure and then rescue the horse – who was stuck up to his chest, with all four legs submerged.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “After 2.5 hours of meticulous work, Spider was successfully freed and able to walk back to his stable unharmed.

“The professionalism, hard work, dedication, and teamwork shown at the incident was commendable.

“A huge well done to all involved for their skill and commitment in ensuring a safe outcome for Spider.”