Man's body recovered from floodwater near Knottingley

By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Jan 2025, 09:10 GMT
A man’s body has been found in floodwater near Knottingley.

North Yorkshire Police said the man was discovered in an area of flooding near Intake Lane in Beal, on Monday, January 6.

A spokesperson said the man has now been formally identified.

“We're currently in the process of tracing the man’s next of kin and formal identification will take place in due course.

The man's body was discovered in an area of flooding near Intake Lane in Beal, near Knottingley.

"At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

He was found without any identification or personal belongings, prompting an appeal from officers.

