March on January 3 will commemorate the 1460 Battle of Wakefield

A previous year's memorial march.

The Friends of Sandal Castle has been given the go-ahead to organise the Memorial March on January 3 (bank holiday Monday) from Wakefield Cathedral to the castle.

Friends'chairman Keith Souter stressed that it was not a re-enactment of the battle, but a procession to honour those who fell in it and in all battles and conflicts around the world since then.

He added: "It ends with a small ceremony in the castle. Re-enactors will have put up tents during the day and will be on the site to talk to anyone about medieval armour and weapons etc.

The Rt Rev Tony Robinson, the Bishop of Wakefield will lead the Frei Compagnie reenactment group and the 15th century living history group Harrington Household in a wreath-laying procession.