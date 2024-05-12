May-Hem: Free family event this half term with crafts, rugby, gymnastics,mini tennis and so much more
Taking place at Castleford College on Wednesday, May 29, between 10am and 2pm, May-Hem will include activities such as crafts, rugby games, interactive blaze pods, gymnastics skills, learning to play drums and ukuleles, mini tennis and so much more.
The sessions will be delivered by tutors from the college and our Children’s University Learning Destination partners including Castleford Heritage Trust, Castleford Library, Girlguiding Whitwood Division, Hemsworth Dragons ARLFC Youth & Junior Rugby League, Phoenix Martial Arts, Rothwell Gymnastics, RSPB Fairburn Ings and St Aidan's, Studio 64, The Hepworth Wakefield, Wakefield City Cheerleaders, Wakefield Museum & Castles and Wakefield School of Tennis.
Visitors can also book onto sessions within the college’s range of subjects, including carpentry & joinery, mechanics and forensic science.
Children’s University members will receive learning hours for attending the event while non-members aged five-14 are also welcome to attend and find out more.
James Pennington, Head of School Partnerships at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “The event is the perfect chance for Children’s University members and their and families and the public to enjoy a range of exciting and engaging activities delivered by some of the amazing businesses across the district.
"In addition to it being a free day out for families, May-Hem gives attendees an insight into the future careers which are available and how their local college can help them achieve those careers.”
Wakefield Children’s University promotes extra-curricular learning for young people across the district.
Pupils involved receive a ‘Passport to Learning’ which they use to collect stamps each time they participate in a learning activity such as an after-school club, with the aim of collecting as many stamps and hours as possible via the college and Learning Destinations.
Once the academic year ends, the children’s achievements will be commended at an annual Children’s University Graduation Ceremony, hosted by the College and attended by parents and carers.
Register your place, at: Wakefield College - May-Hem 2024!
Find out more about Wakefield Children’s University, at Wakefield College - Children’s University
