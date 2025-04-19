Mayor of Wakefield 'attacked' with mace by eight-year-old girl

By Tony Gardner
Published 19th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
The Mayor of Wakefield has revealed how he was ‘attacked’ with his own ceremonial mace by an eight-year-old girl.

Darren Byford told fellow councillors of his “painful” visit to a primary school earlier this month when he was struck on the head by the metal ornamental staff.

Councillor Byford, who represents Horbury and South Ossett in addition to his mayoral duties, said the accident happened during at a school visit in his ward.

He made the revelation as he told a full council meeting of recent engagements carried out in his role as the district’s First Citizen.

Mayor of Wakefield Darren Byford
Mayor of Wakefield Darren Byford

He said: “I’ve unveiled blue plaques, celebrated retirements, opened new stores, visted care homes and schools, and participated in the annual schools technology tournament.”

Coun Byford then joked: “While on a school visit only last week, in my own ward – we will leave it at that – I was attacked by an eight-year-old who was carrying the mace.

“And she was doing a cracking job carrying the mace.

“I turned to my left and she turned to her right, and my head clashed with the mace.

“The mace is in perfect working order – there were no dents.

“My glasses didn’t survive as much and it was rather painful.

“However, we all lived to tell the tale.”

Coun Byford’s term as mayor ends next month, with deupty mayor Maureen Tennant-King set to take over the role for the 2025/26 municipal year.

In September, Coun Byford called on the district’s residents to help him reach a fundraising target for a Wakefield-based dementia support charity.

He selected Memory Action Group (MAG) and said he wanted raise £15,000 for the organisation during his term in office.

The mayor also told the meeting: “At this moment in time, we are in excess of £21,000.”

