Tracy Brabin, visited the Leeds branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbouring Eastern European country.

The event saw the Mayor speak to women who have been forced to leave their homeland with their children and have since become involved with helping the community in West Yorkshire.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin visiting the Leeds branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “We must always recognise the extraordinary bravery of the Ukrainian people.

“Moving to a different country and getting to grips with another culture where you don’t speak the language must be difficult at the best of times – but to have to flee when your home and family is under attack must be excruciating.

“Ukrainian refugees in West Yorkshire have enriched our lives after we welcomed them with open arms.

“We must continue to put pressure on Putin’s Russia to stop this illegal war and allow Ukrainians to return to their homelands and rebuild their country.”