Proud parents Matt and Stacy Sumby have been given the best gift to start their new year - a bouncing baby boy.

Matt and Stacy Sumby welcomed their fourth baby boy, Asher, on New Year's Day.

Asher was born at 3.26am on January 1 - the first baby of 2024 at Pinderfields Hospital.

Stacy went into labour on New Year's Eve – almost a week after her due date of Boxing Day.

Electrician Matt, 34, and Stacy, 35, from Normanton, already have three boys - Ruben, 13, Dexter, 11 and Miles aged four.

Asher was born, weighing 8lb 11oz, making their family complete.

Stacy, who works at Toast coffee shop, said: "He's doing great. Sleeps all day and is awake all night!