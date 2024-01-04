Meet Asher - the first baby born at Pinderfields Hospital in 2024
Proud parents Matt and Stacy Sumby have been given the best gift to start their new year - a bouncing baby boy.
Asher was born at 3.26am on January 1 - the first baby of 2024 at Pinderfields Hospital.
Stacy went into labour on New Year's Eve – almost a week after her due date of Boxing Day.
Electrician Matt, 34, and Stacy, 35, from Normanton, already have three boys - Ruben, 13, Dexter, 11 and Miles aged four.
Asher was born, weighing 8lb 11oz, making their family complete.
Stacy, who works at Toast coffee shop, said: "He's doing great. Sleeps all day and is awake all night!
"The boys love him to bits.”