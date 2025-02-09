Meet Charlotte the tarantula and Cruella the scorpion at interactive mobile zoo this half term
The outlet shopping centre is set to bring an exciting wildlife experience to entertain visitors of all ages from Wednesday, February 19-21, between 10am and 2pm.
Junction 32 will be hosting Little Zoo To You, an interactive mobile zoo offering guests the unique chance to encounter some fascinating creatures.
Located next to Marks & Spencer, visitors will be able to meet Mishell the giant snail, Millie the millipede, Prince Charming the tree frog, Charlotte the tarantula, Cruella the scorpion and many more incredible creepy crawlies.
Not only can guests explore these amazing creatures up close, but they’ll also discover mind blowing facts about them from expert handlers.
The Woodland Trust will also join in on the action with a dedicated stall on February 21 and 22, offering visitors the opportunity to learn all about the animals’ habitats.