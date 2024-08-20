Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patients at The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract have recently been receiving a special visitor – his name is Otis, and he’s a therapy dog.

Therapy dogs have a range of benefits for patients, including mental and emotional well-being, as they can help to reduce stress and anxiety.

Otis started visiting the Hospice after his human, Deb Mason, moved to Pontefract and thought it would be good to help out with patients by bringing him to visit them.

Deb said: “He’s always had a sense and knows when someone needs comfort. It started when he was just a puppy. He could be as bouncy and as wild as you’d expect from a young dog, but as soon as he saw my mum – who was ill at the time – he would just lay next to her so she could stroke his ears.”

Nine-year-old Otis, a crossbreed of Shih Tzu, Pug and Labrador, has been a massive hit with the patients, who greatly look forward to his weekly visits.

He made his first visit in February, and one of the first patients he met was Christine Attwood, who said: “Otis is so cute. He lay on the bench calmly and let me stroke him. It was an amazing experience and made me so happy.”

Christine’s brother, John, added: “It was the best thing that happened to her in weeks.” Jo Dunford, the Hospice’s Wellbeing Lead, said: “We are very grateful to Deb and Otis for their visits every Tuesday.

"It gives the patients such a lift to see Otis, and he’s so lovely with them. He really does bring a smile to everyone’s faces.”