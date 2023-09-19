Meet some of the Rugby League Lionesses at Pontefract Museum later this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The motivational touring exhibition showcases the women pioneers of international rugby league. It reveals how these inspirational women challenged the sport’s traditional male supremacy and follows their ground-breaking journey on and off the field.

Saturday, September 30 is National Sporting Heritage Day and it will also be visitors’ last chance to see the exhibition at Pontefract Museum as its nine months’ residency comes to an end.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We are rightly proud of our sporting heritage in the Wakefield district and it has been an honour to host the Life with the Lionesses touring exhibition here in our rugby league heartlands.

Former Rugby League referee Julia Lee and exhibition organiser Brigid Power with the 'Life with the Lionesses' exhibition

“This special event is a unique opportunity to meet legends of the game in person. I hope lots of people will head down to the museum to mark National Sporting Heritage Day and give this inspirational exhibition a fitting send off.”

To mark the occasion, legendary Lionesses will be visiting the museum to chat to visitors and show off memorabilia from their playing careers. Pontefract Museum and Women in Rugby League would also love to hear from visitors about their experiences of playing rugby league at any age or level.

The Lionesses confirmed to appear at the event include Joanna Carr-Will (Great Britain Lionesses, 1996 and 1998), Rebecca Stevens (Great Britain Lionesses, 1998, 2000 and 2002), and Kim Field (England Lionesses, 2010-2013.)

Joanna was born and bred in Pontefract and played for Wakefield Panthers in Featherstone as well as representing Great Britain in 1996 and 1998. In 2022, she became the first women’s international player to receive her rugby league heritage number.

Stars of women’s rugby league are coming to Pontefract Museum on Saturday September 30.

Rebecca represented Yorkshire before being called up to the Great Britain squad, joining the 1998 tour to New Zealand. She also played in the World Series in 2000 and hung up her boots after a tour of Australia in 2002.

Kim played internationally in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. She represented the England Lionesses, who were formed in 2007.

The event will be held at Pontefract Museum on Saturday, September 30 11am-3pm. Entry is free and booking is not required.