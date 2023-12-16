Meet the girls football team that’s taking the league by storm
The Garforth League, traditionally male-dominated, has nine divisions which operates across Wakefield and Leeds, with games played against local youth teams throughout the West Yorkshire area.
GT Sports Girls U12s is the only all-girls team competing in the league across all divisions and they have shown that they can hold their own against the boys.
In their inaugural season they were positioned in Division 5 to assess their ability and to ensure the level was competitive, and so far, they haven’t lost and currently sit second in the league.
With a record of four wins and two draws so far with two wins in the cup, the GT Sports Girls U12s have set the league on fire, impressing their counterparts with their remarkable skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
They've captured the hearts of local parents and have become an inspiration for girls and boys alike.
Their Manager and Coach Glenn Thornton the driving force behind this remarkable team, said, "These young girls have been working incredibly hard and have shown tremendous dedication.
"They've demonstrated that gender should never limit anyone's ability to excel in sports. We are proud to be a part of the Garforth League and to help inspire other girls and boys that the game is for anyone who wants to play”.
The girls also play exhibition games against local Emerging and Regional Talent Centres and have so far remained unbeaten in both.
The GT Sports Girls U12s team invite the community to join them in celebrating their achievements and to come out and cheer for the team at their upcoming games.
The home games are played West Riding County Football Association on Fleet Lane in Woodlesford on a Sunday morning.