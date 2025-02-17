Rescue dog Orange is going viral on TikTok!

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Amanda Ciarka and partner Hayden Ridsdale decided to take Orange on their trip to Paris earlier this year, they had no idea that their fun photos of her would get more than 2.2million views on TikTok.

Amanda and Hayden rescued Orange from North Macedonia in February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda, who works at Pinderfields Hospital, said: “We knew we wanted a rescue dog, but came across issues when trying to rescue a dog from the UK given that we were first time dog owners.

Orange has become a TikTok star after her trip to Paris with owners Amanda and Hayden.

"I work shifts and my partner couldn’t work exclusively from home.

"We first came across pictures of Orange on a dog rescue social media page and fell in love with her sad little eyes and a picture of her with a flower behind her ear."

It was when the couple were selected to become Orange’s owners they discovered a little bit of her back story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We spoke to Tina Zak, who is part of the Dogs Club Rescue in North Macedonia. She had rescued Orange after seeing her being thrown out of a car.

Orange was rescued after she was thown from a car.

“She was covered in scars, abscesses, dog bites and was severely underweight.

“Tina assumes she was being used as a hunting and breeding dog and was disposed of once she was no longer useful."

After a four-day journey, Orange arrived in Normanton.

“She was brought to our front door and that’s when our life together started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda and Hayden instantly fell in love with Orange.

"From the start, Orange has been a sweet, silly, playful girl who loves nothing more than to snuggle up in a heap of blankets.

"She has an indescribable bond with us and we’re trying to make up for all of the hardship she had faced.”

And it was a special trip to Paris that has now made Orange a TikTok star!

"We decided at the beginning of the year that we wanted to go to Paris for a few days,” Amanda said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When looking at dog boarding options, we realised that it was a similar cost, if not a bit cheaper, to take Orange with us.

"Paris is incredibly dog friendly, so we knew we would be able to take her along on our adventures! We bought her a little beret as a joke, thinking it would make some cute pictures and memories for us.

"I decided to upload a TikTok video using a popular trend, thinking we might get a few likes from fellow dog-obsessed people.

"Lo and behold, the video went viral”

"We had comments from people from all over the world who absolutely adored Orange in her beret posing in front of key monuments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thought it had died down a bit, until I woke up a few days ago to a comment on our TikTok stating that they had seen Orange on the biggest news channel in Columbia!

"When I Google “perrita orange” her little face popes up on multiple sites.

"We’re gobsmacked and find it equally hilarious that this little abused dog from North Macedonia had made international news!

“We obviously love spoiling her and giving her all of these new experiences, but at the heart of it all rescue dogs want is love and a warm sofa to sleep on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re clearly biased and think the world of her, but it’s been so lovely to see Orange’s success story.”

Amanda also hopes her story will help the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch, which has launched an urgent appeal as a money crisis is forcing them to move animals out of the centre.

“We’d love Orange’s story to have some purpose and help some fellow rescues!”

Find out more here.