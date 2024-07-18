Applications to build more than 800 homes across the Wakefield district are to be voted on by councillors today.

Meeting to decide four housing schemes which could see over 800 new homes
Wakefield Council’s planning committee has been recommended to give the go-ahead to proposed developments in Altofts, Knottingley, South Elmsall and Walton.
Committee members will consider four schemes, which involve major house building firms, at a meeting at Wakefield Town Hall, starting at 10am.
They are:
Altofts Hall Farm
Taylor Wimpey is seeking permission to build 408 homes across 18 hectares of farmland off Station Road.
A petition against the scheme has been signed by more than 2,000 residents.
The council has also received almost 1,000 objections from people concerned that the village is becoming a ‘concrete jungle’.
A mix of homes is proposed, including apartments and bungalows, plus two, three and four-bed houses.
The plan includes building a new access road into the site.
Altofts Community Action Group says the village does not have the infrastructure to cope with the development as there is already a shortage of schools and medical facilities in the area.
Campaigners have been backed by local councillors and MP Yvette Cooper.
A council planning officer’s report says there are “no technical reasons” to withhold planning permission.
It adds: “In weighing together all relevant factors, the proposal is considered to constitute sustainable development.
“The design and layout of the scheme would result in a high standard of housing environment by virtue of the proposed layout, scale, design, and landscaping that would protect the amenity of existing residents.
High Street, South Elmsall
Councillors will decide on proposals to build 112 homes on fields next to the town’s railway station.
Keepmoat wants to build a range of two, three and four-bed houses, plus two apartment blocks, at a 3.5 hectare site.
All properties would be allocated parking with electric vehicle charging points.
The scheme includes demolishing two houses on High Street and felling a tree to build an access road to the site.
The council has received 27 objections since the planning application was submitted last December.
Concerns have been raised over the loss of green space in the town and a possible increase in noise and air pollution from the development
Others claim the proposed new homes are “not in keeping” with the surrounding area.
A report says the scheme complies with local and national planning policies.
Common Lane, Knottingley
Persimmon Homes is hoping to get the green light to build 298 properties near to the former Oxiris chemical works.
Around 130 objections have been submitted, along with a petition signed by more than 500 people.
Concerns have been raised over a loss of green space and wildlife habitats.
Others say local infrastructure, including schools and healthcare facilities, will be put under pressure from the development.
Thirteen house types are proposed along with ‘village green style’ public areas
Original plans for the site have been amended to protect an area where there are great crested newts.
If the scheme is approved, the developer is likely to be required to make financial contributions to improve transport links in the area, including £50,000 to upgrade a nearby level crossing.
Council officers say the proposals would “result in a high standard of housing environment.”
Nevile Drive, Walton
More than 150 residents have objected to plans to expand a retirement community in the village
Councillors are due to decide on the scheme to build ‘continuing care apartments’ for people aged over 55.
More than a 100 similar properties have already next to the site.
Hanover Developments wants to increase the overall number of properties to 151.
The outline planning application includes building the properties in two blocks.
A total of 156 people have objected with concerns over a possible increase in traffic in the village.
Planning officers have recommended the approval of the scheme ahead of the meeting.
Their report said the development could be “sufficiently accommodated” without impacting on road safety or people living nearby.
