Memorial hall built in honour of Lord Mayor set to be converted into house

By Tony Gardner
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A historic memorial hall built in honour of a colliery owner and former Lord Mayor looks set to be converted into a house.

Plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council to transform Currer Briggs Memorial Hall, in Whitwood, into a private dwelling.

The Grade II-listed hall was built in memory of Arthur Currer Briggs, owner of Whitwood Colliery and a former Lord Mayor of Leeds, following his death in 1906.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to documents, the property on Whitwood Common Lane has “fallen into a state of neglect”.

Currer Briggs Memorial Hall, Whitwood. LDRS imageCurrer Briggs Memorial Hall, Whitwood. LDRS image
Currer Briggs Memorial Hall, Whitwood. LDRS image

A planning statement said the building previously operated as an Italian restaurant which ceased trading “for reasons which are unknown”.

The report said: “The property remained unoccupied for a considerable amount of time and in this period it was subjected to vandalism and trespass which has caused a considerable amount of damage, much of which was internal.

“The theft of copper works internally meant that a flood ensued which caused damage to the majority of the existing timber floor and damp issues to the internal walls”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement said the building had recently been bought by someone local to the area “with a view to ensuring that this asset is retained and brought back to a use”.

The Grade II-listed hall was built in the memory of Arthur Currer Briggs, owner of Whitwood Colliery and a former Lord Mayor of Leeds, following his death in 1906. IMAGE: Wakefield LibrariesThe Grade II-listed hall was built in the memory of Arthur Currer Briggs, owner of Whitwood Colliery and a former Lord Mayor of Leeds, following his death in 1906. IMAGE: Wakefield Libraries
The Grade II-listed hall was built in the memory of Arthur Currer Briggs, owner of Whitwood Colliery and a former Lord Mayor of Leeds, following his death in 1906. IMAGE: Wakefield Libraries

The proposal includes replacing rotten timber flooring, adding insulation to the roof space and making minor repairs to external walls before repainting the façade “to restore it back to its original state”.

The building is thought to have been designed by internationally-renowned architect Charles Voysey.

Voysey was also commissioned to design a miners’ institute and homes for pit workers nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whitwood Colliery was founded by Henry Briggs, Son & Company Ltd in the 1870s and was the first to have a profit-sharing scheme for his workers.

Arthur Currer Briggs took over the company following his father’s death in 1881.

In 1903, Briggs was elected Mayor of Leeds and in 1904 he became an alderman until his death aged 51, in 1906.

Related topics:MayorLord MayorWakefield CouncilLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice