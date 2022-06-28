Memorial to be unveiled for heroic war-time pilot

RAF pilot Sergeant Bruce Smeaton's engine failed and he tried to steer his stricken plane away from civilian life, before his plane smashed into the ground in May of 1941.

The 22-year-old has long been commemorated by nearby Cutsyke First School, which is close to the crash site, where former school caretaker John Booth began laying flowers at the site on the anniversary.

Mr Booth was also instrumental in the naming of two local roads, Bruce Smeaton Way and Blenheim Way, in the pilot’s honour.

Bruce Smeaton died in Cutsyke in May 1941.

Mr Booth passed away in 2020, but one of his wishes was for Sgt Smeaton never to be forgotten, which led his daughter Hazel Fullilove to campaign for a permanent memorial.

She formed the Bruce Smeaton Memorial Group with hopes of putting the permanent reminder in place to coincide with the 80th anniversary, last year.

But due to Covid restrictions, the project was delayed.

The group was successful in securing funding from local councillors’ capital grants fund and Lloyds Banking Group, Bruce Smeaton’s original employer prior to the war.

Hazel Fullilove has spearheaded the campaign for the memorial.

Other donations followed from Taylor Wimpey, who approved the siting of the memorial on land at Blenheim Way, and more locally, Arla, Haribo, Yorkshire Flight Simulator and Cutsyke Post Office.

Local recycled metal sculptor Stephen Williamson was commissioned to complete the work, which will now be unveiled next month.

The memorial comprises not only a unique sculpture, but also an interpretation board, benches and trees.

The group has also involved the local school with the planting of a memorial tree and a bench and plaque installed at the local cemetery.

Members of the group at the bench installed at the cemetery.

Mrs Fullilove said: "I am delighted to see our plans to commemorate Sgt Bruce Smeaton in Cutsyke finally completed.

"I’m proud of our group and what we have achieved not only at the memorial site but within the community too.

"It is extremely befitting that the sculpture by Stephen Williamson is to be unveiled by Bruce Smeaton's family in what is sure to be a highly emotive and poignant day.

"We are sure that the community of Cutsyke will honour this with pride in light of what it recognises today and for future generations to come."

A Bristol Blenheim similar to the one flown by Sgt Smeaton.

Originally from Surrey, Sgt Smeaton had been part of an operational training unit based at Church Fenton when he took off for night training in the early hours of May 10, 1941.

After the engine on his Blenheim Mk1 failed, he heroically steered it away from danger before he made any attempt to bail.

But he became disorientated and the aircraft crashed at around 3.30am.

Mrs Fullilove said: "It is believed the Sgt Smeaton took back control of the aircraft and managed to keep it airborne whilst avoiding local houses and so saving many lives, but sadly resulting in his own death."

The unveiling of the memorial is planned for July 4, and will be attended by not only the donors, but the local school and hopefully a representative from the RAF and local air cadets.

Bruce Smeaton’s remaining family are to travel from Surrey and Scotland to be present at the unveiling.

Altofts and Whitwood ward councillor, Jacquie Speight added: “The group is to be congratulated for bringing their vision of remembrance to this brave young airman to fruition.