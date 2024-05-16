Memorial unveiled to five police officers killed in coach crash at Newton Hill roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A permanent memorial to five police officers killed in a coach crash in Wakefield has been unveiled.

The officers died when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Newton Hill roundabout in Wakefield in May 1978.

Another 23 people were injured in the crash, which happened as the officers were travelling to a conference.

A dedication ceremony was held near to the crash scene on Wednesday (May 15) to mark the 46th anniversary of the tragedy.

A memorial to five police officer killed in a coach crash at New Hill roundabout has been unveiled.

A minute’s silence was also observed by relatives and friends of the officers, political leaders and West Yorkshire’s chief constable.

PC David Bulleyment, PC Eric Renshaw, PC Colin Ross, PC Lillian Sullivan and Sgt Elizabeth Burton all died when their vehicle overturned.

The memorial was unveiled by Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, and Craig Nicholls, chair of West Yorkshire Police Federation.

The council put the memorial in place following a £9.7m redevelopment of the roundabout and the A650 Leeds Road.

It came after a six-year campaign for a permanent tribute by local resident Paul Fixter.

Council leader Denise Jeffery spoke at the event and described witnessing the tragedy.

Coun Jeffery, who worked at council offices which used to be next to the roundabout, said: “Every time I come around this roundabout I think about that day because I did witness the accident.

“I was walking up to my parents house and saw it all. I have never forgotten it.

Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council's cabinet members for planning and highways, and Craig Nicholls, chair of West Yorkshire Police Federation, unveil the memorial to five police officers killed in a coach crash at Newton Hill roundabout.

“It’s taken a long time but my goodness it should not be forgotten. It was a terrible tragedy.

“It’s so good that all of you are here today to think about this.

“It was a terrible loss of young lives.”

Chief constable John Robins said: “Policing talks a lot about being a family.

“I want to reassure you all of this, in service or out of service, we are all part of one family and it is a real honour to be representing West Yorkshire Police.

“I think the commitment, the dedication, the remembrance, the fortitude and vision to get this in place has been brilliant.

“Every morning and evening as I drive up and down this route I have seen it develop. So it is close to my heart as the chief constable.

“But of course it is close to all of your hearts. Those families and friends and colleagues who remember it like yesterday.

“As time goes on those memories don’t fade.

“Those five people are remembered here forever.”

Andy Sullivan attended the event to remember him mum, Lillian, who was aged 41 when she lost her life in the crash.

Andy, aged 13 at the time, said: “It has taken a long time to get something like this put in place but I think it is a fitting tribute.

“The incident changed the lives of many people. There were 23 others badly injured and this accident could have resulted in more deaths.

“It is important that this is never forgotten.

“I take my hat off to Paul Fixter, in particular, for his work raising awareness locally.”

Mr Fixter, a former police civilian worker, said he started the campaign after he became concerned that the tragedy had been forgotten in the city.

He said: “It’s great that this has come to fruition.

“On the 40th anniversary of the tragedy in 2018 I spoke to some of my neighbours and they were not aware of it.