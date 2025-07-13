Merlin's of Wakefield where Dynamo discovered his love for magic receives council grant

Merlin’s of Wakefield is one of the latest businesses to benefit from a series of grant schemes offered by Wakefield Council to help support the district’s high streets.

The magician suppliers was established in 1995 by professional magicians Phil Peters and Mark Lee.

Based in the city centre, the business has a loyal client base, supplying many top magicians with props, books, DVD's and routines.

One of the world’s most successful magicians, Dynamo, said on a recent BBC Radio 4 interview that the shop was where he first developed his love for magic.

Coun Jack Hemingway and Phil Peters from Merlins.

The business has been approved for two grants – the Shop Security Grant has already helped them install CCTV, a new alarm system and roller shutters.

The company will use their money from the High Street Investment Fund to reduce costs and increase its ability to make magic props onsite, rather than having to buy them from other suppliers.

It also wants to branch out and include sales of antique collectable magic props and paraphernalia.

The grant will enable them to invest in the design of a new website to improve their online sales channels.

It will also help them upgrade their computers and office capacity and to bring in the equipment needed to manufacture new products on site.

Owner Phil Peters said: “The grants have been very important to help us improve, grow and expand our business.

"We’ve already used one of the grants to make vital improvements to our shop security, which gives us peace of mind.

“And we’re going to be able to make some further changes to other parts of the business soon which mean we will be able offer a better experience for our customers.

"We wouldn’t be able to do any of these things without the grants. We’re feeling positive about the future.”

Coun Jack Hemingway said: “Business growth creates new job opportunities for residents. These grant schemes were designed to boost our local economy. They represent an investment into our towns and our people.

"We’re also delivering a great programme of events, including at our local markets, to boost visitor numbers and support our high streets.”

Over £800,000 and 98 grants have already been awarded to independent businesses across the district.