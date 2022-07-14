Met Office issues extreme heat warning as temperatures set to hit 35C in Wakefield

An Amber Extreme heat warning, which is an impact-based warning designed to highlight impacts to protect lives, property and infrastructure, has been issued for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are likely to peak in excess of 35C in Wakefield with Tuesday currently looking to see the peak of the heat.

The Met Office is warning that “adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life”.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are likely to need to make “substantial changes in working practices and daily routines”, it added.

Disruption is possible on roads, railways and to air travel with “potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays”.

With more people likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers, there is also an increased risk of water safety incidents.

Health alerts have already been issued this week, with advice to people in affected areas including shading or covering windows and checking in on the vulnerable and elderly.

The Met Office has predicted temperatures could reach 35C in Wakefield next week.

A Level 3 Heat Health Alert has been put in place by the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in the east and south-east of England, while a Level 2 alert has been issued for the rest of England.