Met Office weather warning as strong winds and rain to batter Wakefield for four days

By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:00 BST
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning as wind and rain is set to batter Wakefield for four days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday and a further warning for wind and rain for the whole county from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

Delays to road and rail transport are likely during the period and bus and train services could be affected with journeys likely to take longer than usual.

The Met Office also says that some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Forecasters have warned there is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris during high winds as well as from fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Areas could also potentially be cut off due to flooded roads.

