Met Office weather warning as strong winds and rain to batter Wakefield for four days

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning as wind and rain is set to batter Wakefield for four days.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday and a further warning for wind and rain for the whole county from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

Delays to road and rail transport are likely during the period and bus and train services could be affected with journeys likely to take longer than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office also says that some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning as wind and rain is set to batter Wakefield for four days.

Forecasters have warned there is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris during high winds as well as from fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Areas could also potentially be cut off due to flooded roads.