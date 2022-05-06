Middlestown ready to celebrate the return of gala

Middlestown gala king and queen, Sidney Hirst, aged nine and Sienna Gant, 10.

A fun-filled action -acked day is promised for all the family at Denby Grange Sports Field on Smithy Lane, Overton.

The festivities will begin at noon when the gala king and queen, Sidney Hirst, aged nine and Sienna Gant, 10, will officially open proceedings with a welcome performance from Horbury & Ossett Music Centre.

Both children are from Middlestown Primary Academy.

Organiser Kath Turner said: “After all the doom and gloom everyone is really looking forward to this year’s gala and a chance to celebrate as a community.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that the predicted heat wave will come along but, we are hardy northern folk so nothing will stop us.

“In the main arena acts will include the fabulous Phonenix Majorettes, vivacious Vibe Power Hoopers, and the stunning Scarlett Butterfly who will dazzle us with beautiful aerial performances.

“The team from Yorkshire Thoroughbred Vintage Cars will be polishing their display of gorgeous cars while the local pet pooches strut their stuff in The Village Scruffs Dog Show.”

Cake bakers will have a chance to show off their culinary skills at the Village Bake Off and the Little Bull will provide real ales in the beer tent with hot food and light refreshments also available. There is also a plant stall and shabby chic stall.

The gala on Saturday, May 14 will close with the grand prize draw and our headline act Ska band ‘Retrospectre’ will get everyone up and dancing the rest of the afternoon away.

Despite the awful weather in 2019 when it poured with rain all day, the community rallied round and more than £2,000 was raised which was distributed to local causes.