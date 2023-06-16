Minor TV disruption possible as signals tested at Emley Moor next week
Following the successful completion of engineering works, Arqiva announced that all broadcast services are scheduled to return to the iconic tower next week.
But they say viewers may experience some short disruption to signals as they are tested from Monday but do not need to take any action.
Following successful testing, the tower is then expected to return to service full-time from Wednesday, June 21.
Many people found they temporarily had no signal on their televisions last weekend, which was due to the work.
Arqiva says that, as was the case when the temporary mast took over broadcasting, there will be no change to viewers signals as the two structures are in close proximity and use the same channels and frequencies.
The temporary mast was required to enable engineers to undertake essential updates to the antenna on the tower as part of the nationwide project to clear some frequencies that were used for TV to be used for mobile data.
Following a successful switchover, work will begin to remove the broadcasting equipment from the temporary mast and then to remove the structure itself.
Removal is anticipated to begin in the autumn.