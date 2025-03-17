Missing: Appeal to find 14-year-old girl missing from home in Pontefract
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from home in Pontefract.
Zaina Razwan was last seen leaving her home at 5:30pm yesterday (Sunday, March 16) and did not return as expected.
She is described as a mixed race Asian girl, of slim build, with long, dark hair and a septum piercing.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and black trainers.
She has links to Ackworth, Pontefract and Wakefield.
Anyone who has seen Zaina or who has any information that could help police in their enquiries to locate her is urged to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1678 of 16 March.