Missing: Appeal to find 14-year-old girl missing from home in Pontefract

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from home in Pontefract.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zaina Razwan was last seen leaving her home at 5:30pm yesterday (Sunday, March 16) and did not return as expected.

She is described as a mixed race Asian girl, of slim build, with long, dark hair and a septum piercing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and black trainers.

Zaina Razwan was last seen leaving her home at 5:30pm yesterday

She has links to Ackworth, Pontefract and Wakefield.

Anyone who has seen Zaina or who has any information that could help police in their enquiries to locate her is urged to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1678 of 16 March.