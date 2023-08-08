Missing people: Police launch search for two Wakefield boys believed to have travelled by train to London
Solomon Agyemang, 13, and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain, 12, have both been reported missing from their homes.
Solomon is described as black, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jogging bottoms.
Mohammed is described as Asian, 4ft 9ins tall, slim and with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, a small Gucci-style cross body bag and a Nappa dark green jacket.
Both Solomon and Mohammed are believed to be in the company of two other boys of similar ages.
Police say their enquiries suggest they have travelled to North London, near to Camden Town and Belsize Park.
Anyone who may have seen either Solomon or Mohammed or anyone who has information on their current whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1727 of August 8.