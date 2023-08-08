News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Missing people: Police launch search for two Wakefield boys believed to have travelled by train to London

Police are appealing for information to locate two missing Wakefield boys believed to be in London.
By Shawna Healey
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read

Solomon Agyemang, 13, and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain, 12, have both been reported missing from their homes.

Solomon is described as black, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jogging bottoms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mohammed is described as Asian, 4ft 9ins tall, slim and with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, a small Gucci-style cross body bag and a Nappa dark green jacket.

West Yorkshire Police are looking for Solomon Agyemang, aged 13 and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain aged 12, who are believed to be in London.West Yorkshire Police are looking for Solomon Agyemang, aged 13 and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain aged 12, who are believed to be in London.
West Yorkshire Police are looking for Solomon Agyemang, aged 13 and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain aged 12, who are believed to be in London.
Most Popular
Read More
Castleford family need help to fly dad home after motorbike accident in Zante

Both Solomon and Mohammed are believed to be in the company of two other boys of similar ages.

Police say their enquiries suggest they have travelled to North London, near to Camden Town and Belsize Park.

Anyone who may have seen either Solomon or Mohammed or anyone who has information on their current whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1727 of August 8.

Related topics:PoliceWakefield