Solomon Agyemang, 13, and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain, 12, have both been reported missing from their homes.

Solomon is described as black, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jogging bottoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed is described as Asian, 4ft 9ins tall, slim and with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, a small Gucci-style cross body bag and a Nappa dark green jacket.

West Yorkshire Police are looking for Solomon Agyemang, aged 13 and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain aged 12, who are believed to be in London.

Both Solomon and Mohammed are believed to be in the company of two other boys of similar ages.

Police say their enquiries suggest they have travelled to North London, near to Camden Town and Belsize Park.