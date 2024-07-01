Missing: Police concerned for welfare of Wakefield man Joshua Cullen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Wakefield man and are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any information about his whereabouts.

The last confirmed sighting of Joshua Cullen, 31, was in Wakefield city centre at around 2pm on Saturday, June 29.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in to 5ft 9ins tall with brown facial hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a white top, black jeans, black jacket and had a black backpack.

Joshua Cullen was last seen in Wakefield city centre on Saturday.