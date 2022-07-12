Missing puppy rescued by firefighters after falling down a well in Wakefield

The puppy, called Frank, was reported missing on Sunday night and had managed to fall down the well at Heath Common.

Frank’s owners contacted West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and he was rescued by the blue and white watch crew based at Cleckheaton Fire Station.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue posted the story alongside pictures of Frank after he had been rescued.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: “This little puppy had a Ruff night Frank had gone missing during the night on Sunday and unfortunately, fell down a well!

"Luckily, Frank’s owners contacted the Fire Service and crews were able to save the day #Shoutout to Cleckheaton Blue & White Watch Crew #PuppyLove.”

West Yorkshire Fire Service came to the rescue of a missing puppy that had fallen down a well in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue posted the story alongside pictures of Frank after he had been rescued.

The puppy, called Frank, was reported missing on Sunday night and had managed to fall down the well at Heath Common.