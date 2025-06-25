Mobile phone network Three and Three iD Mobile down with users unable to make calls
Mobile phone network Three is down for many customers, with thousands of customers reporting issues with voice calls not working on the network.
The outage, which is also affecting related networks like Smarty and ID Mobile, started at around 7.45am this morning, according to Downdetector.
On the network’s website, they say: “We are aware of an issue affecting voice services and are working hard to fix it.
"Data services are working normally.
"Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
