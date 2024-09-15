It’s full steam ahead for Wakefield Railway Modellers’ Society members who are holding their popular exhibition next month – a week earlier than previously advertised.

The society’s 61st exhibition will take place on October 5 from 10am-5pm and and October 6 from 10am to 4.30pm, at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School Sports Hall on Northgate.

The Wakefield Railway Modellers' Society was formed in 1958 and is one of the leading model railway clubs in the North of England.

The show brings together the work of club members as well as local and national exhibitors to provide visitors with quality exhibits across all the major scales in railway modelling and periods from the turn of the 20th century to the modern day.

The ever-popular drive your own Thomas the Tank engine layout will also be returning for 2024, the proceeds from which are donated to Wakefield Hospice.

With trade support from local and national companies the show is a one stop shopping opportunity for all their modelling needs, beginner, or experienced modeller alike.

There will also be demonstrators covering all aspects of model railways all keen to pass on their knowledge and expertise.

Refreshments will be available both days.

The show is family friendly with each paying adult being able to bring two children free of charge.

Entry is £9 for adults (each paying adult may bring two children free, up to the age of 18). Unaccompanied children aged 11 to 17, £2.

Tickets can be bought on the door, payments accepted by cash or card.