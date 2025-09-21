Model railway exhibition ready to make tracks into Wakefield

It’s full steam ahead for Wakefield Railway Modellers’ Society members who are holding their popular exhibition next month.

The society’s 62nd exhibition will take place on October 11 from 10am-5pm and and October 12 from 10am to 4.30pm, at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School Sports Hall on Northgate

The show brings together the work of club members as well as local and national exhibitors to provide visitors with quality exhibits across all the major scales in railway modelling and periods from the turn of the 20th century to the modern day.

There will also be demonstrators covering all aspects of model railways all keen to pass on their knowledge and expertise.

The show is family friendly with each paying adult being able to bring two children free of charge.

Entry is £10 for adults (each paying adult may bring two children free, up to the age of 18). Unaccompanied children aged 11 to 17, £2.

Wheelchair access is also available.

The Wakefield Railway Modellers' Society was formed in 1958 and is one of the leading model railway clubs in the North of England.

The society now owns its own premises on Garden Street, near the city centre, and organises annual exhibitions.

It meets every Monday evening from 7.30pm. (except Bank Holidays) and enjoy talks, demonstrations, film and slide shows of railway interest as well as the building of models and welcomes guest speakers each month.

New members are always welcome.

To find out more about the exhibition and the society’s meetings, visit the website here.