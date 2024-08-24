Money, Money, Money! ABBA celebration marks 50 years of pop sensations whilst raising vital funds for Wakefield Hospice
Taking place at Brookhouse Working Men’s Club earlier this month, the event included a fantastic solo ABBA tribute act “Chiquitita” alongside a fun quiz, refreshments and raffle, raising a brilliant £1,500.
Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to our volunteer Sandal Fundraising Group for organising this great event, bringing the local community together in celebration of pop-royalty whilst supporting Wakefield Hospice, and a big thank you to everyone who attended the event too.
“We couldn’t do what we do for local patients and families without the support of our community.”
For further information on the charity, the care provided or ways to get involved, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org.
