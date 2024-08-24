Money, Money, Money! ABBA celebration marks 50 years of pop sensations whilst raising vital funds for Wakefield Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of Wakefield Hospice Sandal Fundraising Group had a Super Trouper celebration of ABBA event, marking 50 years of the pop sensations whilst also raising funds for local hospice care.

Taking place at Brookhouse Working Men’s Club earlier this month, the event included a fantastic solo ABBA tribute act “Chiquitita” alongside a fun quiz, refreshments and raffle, raising a brilliant £1,500.

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to our volunteer Sandal Fundraising Group for organising this great event, bringing the local community together in celebration of pop-royalty whilst supporting Wakefield Hospice, and a big thank you to everyone who attended the event too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We couldn’t do what we do for local patients and families without the support of our community.”

For further information on the charity, the care provided or ways to get involved, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org.