More than 70 new homes look set to be built on the site of a former factory in Pontefract.

Plans have been submitted to build the properties at the old Monkhill Works.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council said the scheme would bring a “breadth of economic benefits” to the area.

Proposals include building up to 71 homes, ranging from one to four-bedroom properties, at the 1.7 hectare site off Monkhill Lane.

Up to 71 new homes look set to be built on the former Monkhill Works site in Pontefract. Google image

The site was previously occupied by the Philidas factory until 2014.

The company specialises in the design and manufacture of self-locking nuts for a range of industries, including rail, aerospace and mining.

Most of the site has already been cleared of buildings.

A planning application also seeks permission to demolish a former gatehouse which remains on the land.

A statement, submitted on behalf of Newett Homes and Hatton Garden Properties, said: “The proposed development would achieve a breadth of economic benefits during the construction and operation phases of the development.

“During the construction phase the development would support direct and indirect construction jobs on-site.

“During the operational phase of the development, the development would increase the labour force and by association increase local expenditure and the demand for local services.”

The document also said the developer would, “where reasonably demonstrated and justified”, make financial contributions to the local authority as part of 106 legal agreements which developers are required to pay to help fund local infrastructure.

The land was allocated for housing in the council’s new Local Plan, which was adopted in January last year.

The document plots long-term infrastructure schemes across the district.

The statement added: “The proposed development would achieve significant benefits across the social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable development.

“Whilst there would be impacts arising from the development relating to ecology and highways, it has been demonstrated that these are not unacceptable adverse impacts.”