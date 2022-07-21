Monoliths point the way to Pontefract's heritage

One of the information boards on Liquorice Way

The signs, which are located at the entrance to King Charles II House, at the bottom of Gillygate, on Liquorice Way near the Counting House and on Ratten Row near Iceland, feature a skyline cut out of notable Pontefract landmarks, maps labelled with points of interest and photographs from the past

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, economic growth and property, said: “These new information signs are brilliant. They will help visitors to get around our town, while, at the same, time promoting Pontefract as a major cultural and historical destination for everyone to enjoy.

“Even residents who are unaware of the incredibly rich heritage and history of the town, may be surprised by the things they’ll learn if they take a minute or two to have a look at the signs.”

Detail from the Liquorice Way monolith

“We are delighted to have worked with the Pontefract Civic Society to create them and I’d like to thank them for their invaluable insight.”

“The signs are just one of a range of projects within our Pontefract Action Plan to help grow the town as a cultural destination.”

“Our plan is to ensure that Pontefract continues to be a vibrant, well-connected town centre for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“To that end, we’re also supporting our colleagues at the Pontefract in Bloom Community Group who have entered the town centre in this year’s Yorkshire in Bloom competition.

"Officers have been working hard to re-position the council’s planters around town and refurbish other street furniture. We wish them good luck!”

Paul Cartwright, chairman of Pontefract Civic Society: “We are really pleased to have had considerable input into both the design and content of four wayfinding and heritage monoliths, which are designed to help direct visitors and show how Pontefract was, and remains the same.