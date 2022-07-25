More celebs heading to Wakefield for this weekend's Kews Burrow Charity FC match

And with only 280 tickets left before a sellout of 1,300, it's set to be a packed family day out.

If you don't have a ticket, you can just pay at the gate on Sunday. Prices are £10 for adults and £3 for children - but arrive early to avoid disappointment!

Organiser Darren Powell said: "There's so much going on on the day for both kids and adults.

The Kews Burrow Charity FC are hoping for a win against Danny Miller's celebrity side, Once Upon A Smile on Sunday.

"And we've secured a few more well-known faces heading down to play for Danny Miller's Once Upon a Smile team."

They include: Wes Brown, ex-Manchester United player, Emmerdale's Jay Kontzle (Billy Fletcher) Coronation Street's Dean Fagan (Luke Britton), The Voice singer Paul Pashley, Waterloo Road actor Reece Douglas (Denzil Kelly), Waterloo Road's Cel spellman (Harry Fisher), ex-Grimsby Town footballer, Dan North, ex-Sunderland player, Neil Wainwright, Emmerdale's Joseph-Warren Plant (Jacob Gallagher), Corrie's Nathan Graham (James Bailey) and on-screen brother, Ryan Russell (Michael Bailey).

They will be joining other top names including Emmerdale's Sam Dingle, James Hooton, ex-pro footballer Danny Higginbottom, This is England star Tom Turgoose, ex-premier league manager Owen Coyle, Gaz Beadle from Geordie Shore, Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan and, X-Factor and I'm a Celeb star Jake Quickenden.

The celeb side, under the watchful eye of Emmerdale and I'm a Celebrity King, Danny Miller, will take on Darren Powell's Kews Burrow Charity FC on Sunday, starting at 10.45am, at Crofton Sports and Social Club in Wakefield.

Organiser Darren Powell.

The day promises to be jam-packed with live bands, children's rides and a big auction of memorabilia from famous faces, raffles, food vans and, of course, the big match itself.

The charities being played for are Wakefield Hospice, Once Upon a Smile and the Leeds Charity Hospital to help build the Rob Burrow MND centre in Leeds.

Rob Burrow and his family will also be heading pitchside with his children being mascots for the game.

For more information, visit the Kews Burrow Charity FC Facebook page here.

Emmerdale favourite and I'm A Celebrity King of the Castle Danny Miller will be heading up the Once Upon A Smile side.

Jake Quickenden will be taking to the pitch.

Cel Spellman, known for his roles in Cold Feet and Waterloo Road, is heading to Wakefield.

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle will be putting his football boots on.